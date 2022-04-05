New Lexus RZ 450e EV is coming April 20th

Lexus has announced that it will be officially unveiling its new electric vehicle later this month, the new Lexus RZ 450e.

The Lexus RZ 450e will be made official on the 20th of April 2022 and we are looking forward to finding out more details about their latest electric vehicle.

The photos give us a look at the design of the car and we are looking forward to finding out more details about its range, performance and more, it will be interesting to see what sport of performance it has.

Lexus announced today that it will reveal its new all-electric model, the RZ 450e, during a global event to be broadcast on this page April 20, 2022 at 12:00 pm CET. Developed under the ‘Lexus Driving Signature’ philosophy, the RZ is the first dedicated Lexus BEV model (Battery Electric Vehicle). It is designed and engineered to set a new benchmark in terms of premium driving experience, providing the driver with a carefully crafted and intimate connection with their car, characterised by confidence, control and comfort.

You can find out more details about the new Lexus RZ 450e electric vehicle over at Lexus at the link below, we will have more details on the car later this month.

Source Lexus

