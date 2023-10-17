New Lexus LBX crossover stats at £29,995

Lexus has announced the pricing for its new Lexus LBX crossover in the UK, the car will start at £29,995 on the road, this is for the Urban model, the top model in the range will cost £39,995.

Lexus has revealed launch pricing for the all-new LBX, the compact “breakthrough” crossover model that will take the brand into new market territory. Order books are open now with on-the-road prices starting from £29,995 for the entry level Urban model.

The all-hybrid electric line-up presents a wealth of choice with nine versions to choose from, reflecting the breadth of interior styling options to suit different customer tastes and lifestyles.

The LBX Urban standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights with automatic high beam, Lexus Link Connect multimedia system with 9.8-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, smartphone integration (wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto), E-latch electronic release, front and rear parking sensors and rear-view camera.

The LBX Premium introduces heated front seats, Tahara upholstery, rear privacy glass, wireless smartphone charger, Pre-Collision System with Driver Monitor, Rear Side Monitor, Blind Spot Monitor and Safe Exit Assist, automatic windscreen wipers, ambient cabin lighting (single colour) and auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

The new Lexus LBX Crossover is now available to order, you can find out more details about this new car over at Lexus at the link below.

Source Lexus



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals