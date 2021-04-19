New Lexus ES saloon unveiled at the Shanghai Motor Show

Lexus has unveiled their new Lexus ES saloon at the Shanghai Motor Show, the car gets a facelift and a range of updates.

The new Lexus ES saloon comes with a range of design upgrades and colors and trims and it also comes with a number of suspension and braking improvements.

The ES is a model renowned for its quiet, smooth performance and high levels of cabin comfort and spaciousness. The upcoming changes focus on strengthening these qualities, refreshing the car’s styling, improving ride and responsiveness and introducing new, technology-led equipment features.

Although the ES has been part of the Lexus line-up since the brand was launched in 1989, it was first introduced to the UK and European markets in 2018. Powered by the fourth generation of Lexus’s self-charging hybrid electric system, it is an attractive competitor in the executive fleet market, not least for the high efficiency and refinement of its 2.5-litre powertrain.

You can find out more details about the new Lexus ES saloon over at Lexus at the link below, there are no details on UK pricing as yet.

Source Lexus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals