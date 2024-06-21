New Lexar Professional SILVER memory cards for creators

Lexar a creator of flash memory solutions, has expanded its Professional SILVER card lineup with three new additions: the SILVER PLUS microSDXC UHS-I Card, the SILVER PLUS SDXC UHS-I Card, and the SILVER SDXC UHS-I Card. These new cards are designed to meet the needs of professionals and enthusiasts who require high-speed performance and reliability for capturing high-quality images and 4K video.

Lexar Professional SILVER memory cards features: Three new cards: SILVER PLUS microSDXC UHS-I, SILVER PLUS SDXC UHS-I, and SILVER SDXC UHS-I

Max read speeds of 205 MB/s and write speeds of 150 MB/s (140 MB/s for SILVER SDXC UHS-I)

Rated V30 for 4K video recording up to 60 FPS

Durability features: drop-proof, temperature-proof, x-ray-proof, shockproof, magnetic-proof, and vibration-resistant

Lexar Recovery Tool for file recovery and lifetime limited warranty

Compatibility with a wide range of devices from brands like Canon, Sony, Nikon, DJI, GoPro, Nintendo, and

The new Professional SILVER Series Memory Cards from Lexar are engineered to deliver exceptional performance. With maximum read speeds of 205 MB/s and write speeds of 150 MB/s (140 MB/s for the Professional SILVER SDXC UHS-I Card), these cards significantly reduce transfer times and ensure smooth, uninterrupted recording. The cards are rated V30, making them ideal for recording 4K video at up to 60 frames per second.

Durability and Peace of Mind

Lexar’s Professional SILVER Series Memory Cards are built to withstand various environmental challenges. They are drop-proof, temperature-proof, x-ray-proof, shockproof, magnetic-proof, and vibration-resistant, ensuring that users can rely on them in diverse conditions. Additionally, the Lexar Recovery Tool provides an extra layer of security by allowing users to recover accidentally deleted files. The cards also come with a lifetime limited warranty, offering long-term peace of mind.

Compatibility

The SILVER PLUS SDXC UHS-I Card and the SILVER SDXC UHS-I Card are compatible with a wide range of cameras and devices, including models from Canon, Sony, Nikon, and more. The SILVER PLUS microSDXC UHS-I Card offers extensive compatibility with devices such as DJI drones, GoPro cameras, Nintendo consoles, and SteamDecks. This broad compatibility ensures that users can find a card that fits their specific needs and devices.

Pricing and Availability

The new Professional SILVER Series Memory Cards are available now at various price points to suit different storage needs:

SILVER PLUS SDXC UHS-I Card: 64 GB ($14.99), 128 GB ($29.99), 256 GB ($59.99)

SILVER SDXC UHS-I Card: 128 GB ($29.99), 256 GB ($59.99)

SILVER PLUS microSDXC UHS-I Card: 128 GB ($24.99), 128 GB 2-Pack ($49.99), 256 GB ($44.99), 256 GB 2-Pack ($89.99)

Dual-Slot USB-A/C Reader: $17.99

For those interested in expanding their digital storage solutions, Lexar offers a variety of other products, including high-capacity USB drives, portable SSDs, and professional-grade CFexpress cards. These products are designed to meet the needs of photographers, videographers, and tech enthusiasts who require reliable and high-performance storage options.



