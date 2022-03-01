New Lenovo ThinkBook laptops unveiled at MWC 2022

If you are in the market for a new Lenovo ThinkBook you will be pleased to know that Lenovo has been showcasing their latest creations at this years Mobile World Congress 2022 conference. Lenovo has launched a new ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 together with a range of ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i laptops. The ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 will be available later this year during June 2022, with prices starting at €899. While the ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i will be available from June 2022, starting at €749.

ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2

Features of the ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 include 12th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 14-inch FHD Dolby Vision enabled display with 100% sRGB color gamut, dual SSD storage that supports up to 2x 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSDs, Intel Thunderbolt 4 and USB Type-C ports and Intel Wi-Fi 6E boosts wireless connectivity to name a few.

“The combination of 12th Gen Intel Core processors, up to Windows 11 Pro, fast SSD storage, Intel Thunderbolt 4, and Intel Wi-Fi 6E connectivity aim to offer unparalleled efficiencies to help users handle the most demanding workloads locally or in the cloud. Intuitive experiences in collaborative work are further enhanced by features such as Smart Appearance, AI Meeting Manager, and intelligent noise cancellation, all designed to simplify meetings and make them more enjoyable. Help protect data and identity with Smart Power On, a touch fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, that adds a layer of security and convenience and is managed by the standard hardware discrete Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (dTPM).”

“In the next reality of a hybrid working world, businesses of any size can be advocates of intelligent transformation, but smaller, agile companies are the ones who can power a global recovery. ThinkBook laptops help small and medium businesses (SMBs) to maintain a competitive edge and retain and attract highly motivated and tech-savvy personnel.

Whether creative individuals, remote working, office-based, travelling for business, or all of these, ambitious users need collaborative and productive tools to remain agile and innovative, wherever they are. By leveraging technology, they can produce unthinkable things that resonate and empower businesses and audiences around the world. ThinkBook is designed to be an integral part of the inspiration to build better businesses and enhance communities through individual accomplishments and globally recognized unthinkable achievements. Lenovo ThinkBook – Within Reach.”

Features Unique to ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i:

Streamlined new thinner looking metallic measuring just 14.9 mm thin

Three 13.3-inch display options including WUXGA and WQXGA resolutions and a touch option, all feature TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light technology

FHD camera option for crisper video clarity, physical camera shutter for user privacy

Ambient Light Sensor adjusts brightness based on surrounding light for additional eye comfort

Up to 1 TB PCIe SSD storage and up to 32 GB memory support

Virtually all-day battery life expected to be around 11 hours with a 56Wh battery

2x Intel Thunderbolt 4 ports for audio, video, and power delivery

As businesses adapt to new ways of working, SMBs face new challenges in business continuity and employee retention. ThinkBook portfolio, including these latest models, can help equip creative and productive users with the right versatile technology to adapt to any situation. The breadth of offerings from ultra-portable laptops like the ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i, through the versatile ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 i, to the unique and innovative ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 recently announced, will hopefully inspire and help people to be the best they can and achieve unthinkable things.

Source : Lenovo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals