New Kia Stinger GT S launched in the UK for £42,595

Kia has announced the launch of the new Kia Stinger GT S in the UK and the car can now be pre-ordered for £42,595.

The car gets a number of upgrades over the previous model and it comes with 361 horsepower, a 0 to 60 time of 4.,7 seconds and a top speed of 167 miles per hour.

Kia’s high-performance fastback sports saloon, the Stinger, now boasts a refreshed design to amplify its gran turismo character and features a range of technology and safety upgrades.

The upgraded Stinger boasts a re-profiled exterior design and has been enhanced to improve cabin appearance and quality. The upgraded cabin, in particular, reaffirms the Stinger’s credentials as the consummate grand tourer and the flagship of Kia’s European line-up.

