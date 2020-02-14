New James Bond 007 – No Time To Die trailer released

The latest trailer for the new James Bond 007 movie, No Time To Die has been released and it features music from Billie Eilish.

The theme song for No Time To Die which is sung by Billie Eilish is now available and the movie is coming in April 2020.

In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

This looks like it could be one of the best 007 movies to date, it could also be the last time we see Daniel Craig as 007.

Source 007 / YouTube

