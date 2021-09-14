New iPad could launch at today’s iPhone event

Apple will unveil their new iPhone 13 line up later today and now there is another rumor that we will also see a new iPad at today’s press event.

Last week we heard rumors that the 9th generation iPad would be launching at the iPhone event today and these rumors have appeared again.

The new iPad is expected to get a range of upgrades over the current model, this includes a 10.5 inch display and improved performance over the current iPad.

We will get to see the new iPhone 13 range of handsets at today’s events, these will include the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, plus the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple will also make their new Apple Watch Series 7 official at the event and we are also expecting to see the new AirPods 3.

We were expecting the new iPad to launch at a press event in October along with some new Macs, we will find out later today id it is going to be made official.

There are also rumors of a new iPad Mini with an updated design, this is not expected to be made official today, this will probably launch along with the new Macs next month.

Source MacRumors

