New HTC Desire 20 coming 16th of June

Yesterday we heard about a new smartphone from HTC, the HTC Desire 20 and it it looks like the handset will be made official on the 16th of June.

HTC posted the banner below on their website and the handset recently received Bluetooth certification and WiFi certification and it is rumored to come with a 6.4 inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The new Desire 20 is also rumored to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and it will come with 6GB of RAM, as yet there are no details on how much storage the handset will feature.

Those are the only details we know about the device so far, as soon as we get some more information about the handset, including full specifications and a photo of the new Desire 20, we will let you guys know.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals