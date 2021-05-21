New high end Porsche Cayenne hits the track with Walter Röhrl (Video)

Porsche are releasing a high end version of their Cayenne SUV this year and now we get to see the car in action on the track with World Rally Champion Walter Röhrl.

This new model will be the most powerful Cayenne to date, the exact power has yet to be made official but it is said to come with around 630 horsepower.

With the new model, which is currently undergoing final testing and optimisation as part of development to series production maturity, Porsche aims to underline its claim to best-in-class performance once again. The focus for this derivative has been on exceptional on-road performance without neglecting driving comfort and everyday usability. It is based on the current Cayenne Turbo Coupé, but has been designed and developed even more single-mindedly to provide the ultimate in terms of longitudinal and lateral dynamics.

As we can see from the video this drives more like a sports car than an SUV on the track, it will be interesting to find out more details about it when it launches.

Source Porsche

