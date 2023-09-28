New Genesis GV80 and GV80 Coupe unveiled

Genesis has unveiled its new Genesis GV80 and GV80 Coupe and these new models come with a range of upgrades over the previous models, there are a number of engine options available for both cars.

The new GV80 comes with a choice of a 2.5 litre turbo petrol engine with 399 horsepower or a 3.5 litre petrol engine also turbocharged that produces 374 horsepower, the Coupe comes with a 3,5 litre sup[ercharged engine that produces 498 horsepower.

At the front, GV80 features a newly designed Two-Line Crest Grille and the signature Two-Line headlamps. The Crest Grille refines the model’s elegance with smoother corner lines, and the sleek design of the Two-Line headlamps, made possible with MLA (Micro Lens Array) technology, underscores Genesis’ commitment to the harmonisation of state-of the-art technology and design excellence.

The robust and athletic SUV persona is accentuated with design elements such as larger air intakes and a wide skid plate on the front bumper, while the Guilloché-patterned emblem adds an elegant finishing touch to the luxury SUV image.

Along the exterior, a new chrome trim extends seamlessly through the sides, exuding a powerful presence from the front to rear bumper. Two reinvented wheel designs contribute to the GV80’s solid and refined character. The 20-inch design creates a multi-spoke look by intersecting two different spokes with distinct finishings, and the 22-inch option reinterprets the Two-Line design.

You can find out more information about the new Genesis GV80 and GV80 Coupe over at The Genesis website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

