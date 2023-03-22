New Ford Explorer EV unveiled

Ford has unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the all-new Ford Explorer EV the car comes with an interesting design and it features the latest technology and more.

The new Ford Explorer comes with a 14.6-inch movable display and a range of driver assistance features and wireless app integration and more.

Ford today revealed the new electric Explorer – a bold new all-electric vehicle that combines German engineering with striking American style.

Explorer is the first in a wave of innovative new electric vehicles from Ford and forges the way for a complete reinvention of the Ford brand in Europe. The mid-size crossover has seats for five across two rows and is fully equipped to set families on the road to adventure.

Engineered and built in Germany, the electric Explorer offers an outstanding digital experience, helping drivers and passengers stay connected and comfortable on the move. Features include a SYNC Move 2 supersized movable touchscreen and connected infotainment system with audio tailored to the interior, wireless app integration and advanced driver assistance technology. 3

Adventure-ready design and combined storage of 450 litres in five-seat mode help Ford’s newest electric vehicle support exploring the city and beyond. The 17-litre console between driver and front-seat passenger can hold a 15-inch laptop, combining with a private locker behind the touchscreen and hands-free accessible bootspace to redefine adventure.

You can find out more details about the new Ford Explorer EV over at the Ford website at the link below.

Source Ford





