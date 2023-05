New Ford E-Tourneo Courier EV unveiled

Ford has announced it is launching a new electric vehicle, the Ford E-Tourneo Courier EV, the car is a five-seat multi-activity vehicle and it takes its design inspiration from SUVs.

As well as the Ford E-Tourneo Courier electric vehicle, Ford is also launching a the Tourneo Courier whuch comes with a 125 PS 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine, you can see more details below.

Built for adventure and ready to play, E-Tourneo Courier is a five-seat multi-activity vehicle with a distinctive SUV-inspired design, offering plentiful space for passengers and their belongings within a compact city-friendly footprint.

The latest addition to Ford’s versatile Tourneo family features a refined all-electric driveline, complemented by an extensive array of digital experiences and connected features to help make EV ownership attractive and accessible, with convenient over-the-air updates to enhance the product over time.

“Exciting new products like E‑Tourneo Courier are the future of Ford in Europe – electric, fun, and fuelled by a restless need for adventure. Our new all-electric multi-activity vehicle is the latest demonstration of our multi-billion dollar global push to scale EV production and deliver connected, must-have vehicles for our customers,” said Martin Sander, general manager, Ford Model e, Europe.

The petrol model will go into production later this year and the Ford E-Tourneo Courier EV will go into production in 2024, you can find out more information over at Ford at the link below.

Source Ford



