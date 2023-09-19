New Fiat 600e EV unveiled

Fiat has unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the new Fiate 600e and the car comes with a range of 250 miles in the WLTP cycle and up to 275 miles in the urban cycle, the car will be available next year.

There will be two models in the range at launch, the Fiat 600e RED which will start at £32,995 and the Fiat 600e La Prima which will start at £36,995, you can see more details below.

Available as a five-door, the new Fiat 600e offers an impressive space with its five seats and 15 liters of interior storage. Customers can store their personal items in the smart central tunnel – which comes with a customised cover pad and flexible cupholders, seat pockets, and front storage spaces. The boot also has a generous size of 360 litres of load capacity.

In addition to space versatility, the model features great electric capability. The lithium-ion batteries with a capacity of 54 kWh give the new 600e a range of more than 250 miles in the WLTP combined cycle and up to 375 miles in the urban cycle, making the new Fiat 600e the ideal vehicle for both city daily use and weekend getaways.

You can find out more information about the new Fiat 600e electric vehicle over at Fiat at the link below, the car will be available in Q1 of 2024 and pricing for the cvar will start at £32,995. Fiat will start to take orders of the car from October this year.

Source Fiat



