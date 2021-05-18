New Cupra Born EV previewed ahead of launch (Video)

Seat will be unveiled their new performance electric vehicle next week, the Cupra Born and now they have released a video and some teaser photos of the car ahead of its launch.

The new Cupra Born will be the company’s first fully electric vehicle, it will be made official on the 25th of May which is next Tuesday.

The countdown has begun. But with just a few days to go until the global unveiling of the CUPRA Born, the CUPRA team’s head of design, Jorge Diez, explains its main features and provides some details that have never been revealed before. Its creation has been a great challenge and, as he assures us, a great satisfaction at the same time. “Designing CUPRA’s first 100% electric car has been a dream come true for the team.” Below is how he explains the keys to its design.

What will the CUPRA Born look like? 5 key features

Watch this video on YouTube

You can find out more details about the new Cupra Born over at Seat at the link below, we will have more details on the car when it lands next week.

Source Seat

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals