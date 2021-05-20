New Brabus 800 SUV has 800 horsepower

Brabus have unveiled their latest high end SUV, the Brabus 800, the car is based on the Mercedes AMG GLS 63 4Matic and it come with 800n horsepower.

The Brabus 800 is powered by a 4.0 litre turbocharged V8 engine and it comes with a range of carbon styling upgrades and more.

Prestigious performance – the BRABUS 800 is a real luxury mega liner, a vehicle for every purpose, a daily driver with the performance of a supercar and space for up to 7 people. With its extremely high-performance 4.0 liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine and special high-performance turbochargers, this super SUV produces 588 kW / 800 PS and thus offers excellent performance. The 1,000 Nm power is transmitted via a nine-speed automatic transmission, which can be shifted either automatically or manually – through it, the BRABUS 800 accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.8 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 280 km / h.

Additionally, the BRABUS quad stainless-steel high-performance exhaust system with actively controlled valves ensures the proper acoustics and further perfects power delivery by reducing the exhaust backpressure. It offers active sound management by enabling the driver to switch between a throaty V8 in ‘Sport’ mode and a subtle whisper in ‘Coming Home’ mode at the touch of button.

You can find out more details about the new Brabus 800 SUV over at Brabus at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Brabus

