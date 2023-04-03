New BMW M2, more photos released

The new BMW M2 was unveiled by BMW back in October of last year, and now BMW has revealed some more photos of the car, the car is more powerful than the previous generation M2.

This version of the BMW M2 comes with 460 horsepower, which is up around 90 horsepower over the previous models, it has a 0 to 62 time of 4.1 seconds and a limited top speed of 155 miles per hour.

The engine’s power is relayed to the rear wheels via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic as standard. Its extremely sporty gear shifts, direct connection to the engine and ability to execute multiple downshifts to the lowest available gear form the ideal basis for beguiling, instantaneous acceleration. It is operated by means of a selector lever sporting the latest M design as well as shift paddles on the steering wheel. The Drivelogic function offers a choice of three shift settings.

A six-speed manual gearbox is available as an option for anyone seeking a performance experience in the classical mould, rooted in the intense interaction between driver and car. It lends itself to a sporty style of driving thanks not only to its precisely defined shift action, but also the Gear Shift Assistant, which uses engagement speed control to ensure slip-free operation when downshifting under braking into corners. If required, the Gear Shift Assistant can be deactivated in the M Setup menu.

You can find out more information about the new BMW M2 over at BMW at the link below, the car is going on sale this month, and pricing starts at £65,885 in the UK.

Source BMW





