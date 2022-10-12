This is the new BMW M2

The new BMW M2 is now official and the car is powered by a six-cylinder inline engine that produces 460 horsepower.

The car is available with an optional six-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive, it comes with 90 more horsepower than the previous model.

The new BMW M2 delivers signature M performance in a highly concentrated form. With its 338 kW/460 hp six-cylinder in-line engine, an optionally available six-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive, the second generation of the compact high-performance sports car promises unadulterated driving pleasure. The debut of the new BMW M2 marks another highlight event in the model offensive celebrating the 50-year anniversary of BMW M GmbH, while making the first step into the world of its high-performance cars an even more enticing one.

The athletic appearance of the new BMW M2 stems from its compact dimensions, extremely powerful proportions and hallmark M design features. It measures 214 millimetres less in exterior length than the BMW M4 Coupé models and has a 110-millimetre shorter wheelbase. At the same time, the vehicle and track widths exceed the figures for the new BMW 2 Series Coupé by a considerable margin.

You can find out more details about the new BMW M2 over at the BMW website at the link below, the car will launch in April 2023.

Source BMW



