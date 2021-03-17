New BMW i4 EV photos revealed

BMW has revealed some photos of its new electric vehicle, the BMW i4, the photos were revealed during the company’s annual conference.

There will be a number of different models available in the i4 range with the top model coming with up to a range of 300 miles and 530 horsepower.

At today’s BMW Group Annual Conference the upcoming BMW i4 was revealed. “With its sporty looks, best in class driving dynamics and zero local emissions, the BMW i4 is a true BMW. It makes the heart of the BMW brand now beat fully electric,” said Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales.

The BMW i4 is a fully electric 4 door Gran Coupé and will enter the market during the course of 2021, including a BMW M Performance model. Its refined balance of BMW typical sportiness, comfort and sustainable performance are unique in its segment.

You can find out more details about the new BMW i4 over at BMW at the link below, we will have more details about the car over the next few weeks.

Source BMW

