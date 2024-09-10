New Bentley Flying Spur Has 782 PS, 0 to 60 in 3.3 Seconds

The automotive world is abuzz with the arrival of the fourth-generation Bentley Flying Spur, a luxury sedan that pushes the boundaries of performance and refinement. This latest iteration of the Flying Spur features an all-new 782 PS, 1000 Nm ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ powertrain, which seamlessly combines a high-performance V8 engine with an efficient electric motor. The result is a vehicle that not only delivers breathtaking acceleration but also offers an impressive electric-only range, making it well-suited for both spirited drives and eco-friendly city commutes.

Performance and Efficiency

Under the hood, the Bentley Flying Spur Ultra Performance Hybrid showcases a remarkable feat of engineering. At its heart lies a 600 PS 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which works in harmony with a 190 PS electric motor to produce a staggering total system output of 782 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque. This immense power propels the Flying Spur from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 3.3 seconds, placing it firmly in the realm of supercars.

However, the Flying Spur’s prowess extends beyond raw performance. With CO2 emissions as low as 33 g/km and the ability to travel up to 47 miles on electric power alone, this hybrid powerhouse demonstrates Bentley’s commitment to sustainability without compromising on luxury or performance. The vehicle’s regenerative braking system and charge mode, which allows the engine to charge the battery while driving, further enhance its efficiency.

Pricing and Availability

As expected from a vehicle of this caliber, the new Bentley Flying Spur Ultra Performance Hybrid commands a premium price tag. Orders are now being accepted, with deliveries set to commence in the coming months. Customers have the opportunity to personalize their Flying Spur through an extensive array of configuration options, ensuring that each vehicle reflects its owner’s unique style and preferences.

For those seeking an even higher level of exclusivity, Bentley’s renowned bespoke and coachbuilding division, Mulliner, stands ready to fulfill the most discerning requests. From custom paint finishes to carefully crafted interior details, Mulliner’s expertise allows customers to create a truly one-of-a-kind Flying Spur.

Specifications

Powertrain: 600 PS 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, 190 PS electric motor

600 PS 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, 190 PS electric motor Total System Output: 782 PS, 1,000 Nm of torque

782 PS, 1,000 Nm of torque 0-60 mph: 3.3 seconds

3.3 seconds Electric Range: 47 miles (76 km)

47 miles (76 km) Total Range: 515 miles (829 km)

515 miles (829 km) CO2 Emissions: 33 g/km

33 g/km Charging Time: 2¾ hours with 11 kW peak charging power

2¾ hours with 11 kW peak charging power Chassis: Performance Active Chassis, Bentley Dynamic Ride, All-Wheel Steering

Performance Active Chassis, Bentley Dynamic Ride, All-Wheel Steering Interior: Precision Diamond quilt pattern, 3D diamond hide, Wellness seating

Precision Diamond quilt pattern, 3D diamond hide, Wellness seating Technology: My Bentley App Studio, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto

Additional Features of Interest

The Bentley Flying Spur Ultra Performance Hybrid is more than just a powerhouse on wheels; it is a sanctuary of luxury and innovation. The vehicle’s advanced driver assistance systems provide an added layer of safety and convenience, while the choice of three premium audio systems ensures an immersive listening experience for all occupants.

Bentley has also introduced a new air conditioning system featuring air ionisers and particulate matter filters, promoting a cleaner and healthier cabin environment. The My Bentley App Studio takes connectivity to new heights, allowing seamless integration of various applications to enhance the overall driving experience.

Beyond the Flying Spur, Bentley offers a diverse range of models catering to different preferences and lifestyles. From the exhilarating Continental GT to the versatile Bentayga SUV, each vehicle embodies Bentley’s unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, performance, and luxury. As the automotive landscape continues to evolve, Bentley remains at the forefront, setting new standards and redefining what it means to drive a truly exceptional vehicle.

Source Bentley



