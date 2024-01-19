Bentley Bespoke cars increase significantly in 2023

Bentley has revealed that Bentley Bespoke models, which are customized based on exactly what their customers want have risen significantly in 2023, the luxury car maker increased sales of Bespoke models by 43 percent last year.

There were a total of 13,560 Bentley car delivered last year, which was down slightly from the previous year, Bentley also revealed that their most popular model is the Bentayga SUV which accounted for 44 percent of total sales last year/

Bentley Motors achieved its third best ever year in 2023 with global sales of 13,560 luxury cars. Although an 11 per cent decrease on 2022, Bentley’s best ever result, interest in luxury personalisation reached higher levels than before. Around three-quarters of customers went beyond the 46 billion different configurations available from the standard options range to add bespoke content from Bentley’s Mulliner division, representing a 43 per cent rise over 2022, an indication of the desire for truly unique exclusivity in the luxury industry.

Customers were also increasingly attracted to higher revenue models such as Azure, S and Speed, the mix of which reached 70 per cent up from 30 per cent in 2022. The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase also exceeded expectations reaching more than a third of the company’s SUV orders in its first full-year on sale.

