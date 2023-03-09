New Bang & Olufsen Beosound A9 and Beosound 2 unveiled

Bang & Olufsen has announced that it is launching new versions of its Beosound A9 and Beosound 2 home speakers.

The new Beosound A9 will go on sale this month and starts at $3,699, the Beosound 2 will be available from April and prices start at $3,199.

Beosound A9 defines timeless design for Bang & Olufsen’s products of the present day. Originally launched in 2012, the infamous circular-shaped design, created by Oivind Slaatto, is still today one of the most popular products, sitting at the cutting edge of design. Beosound A9 fills a living space with rich and powerful sound, all whilst blending into any interior style seamlessly.

The 5th generation of Beosound A9 embodies the original features that made it a success over 10 years ago, with detailed improvements. There are a new set of standard finishes, Black Anthracite, Gold Tone and Natural Aluminum. The back covers of the new standard finishes compliment the front covers seamlessly, as do the oak legs and aluminum hardware finishes, for the best overall design aesthetic to date.

Alongside the new standard finishes of Beosound A9, this product can be fully customizable to compliment even the most eclectic room aesthetic.

