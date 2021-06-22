New Audi RS3 with 395 horsepower gets previewed

Audi has unveiled some details on their new Audi RS3 ahead of its official launch, the car maker has released a bunch of photos of the cars wearing camouflage and also they have revealed the cars specifications.

The new RS3 comes with a 2.5 litre TFSI engine that produces 400 PS or 395 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque.

The car comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 3.8 seconds and it has a top speed of 180 miles per hour, it also comes with a new RS Torque Splitter.

The RS Torque Splitter makes active, fully variable torque vectoring between the rear wheels possible. Unlike the rear axle differential and the previous multiple disc clutch package on the rear axle, the torque splitter uses one electronically controlled multiple disc clutch each on the respective drive shaft. During dynamic driving, the torque splitter increases the drive torque to the outer rear wheel with the higher wheel load, which significantly reduces the tendency to understeer. In left-hand curves, it transmits the torque to the right rear wheel, in right-hand curves to the left rear wheel, and when driving straight ahead to both wheels. This results in optimal stability and maximum agility – especially when cornering at high speeds. When driving on closed roads, the torque splitter enables controlled drifts by applying all of the engine power to just one of the rear wheels – up to a maximum of 1,750 newton meters of torque. The exact distribution of drive torque always depends on the mode selected in Audi drive select and the respective driving situation.

You can find out more details about the new Audi RS3 over at Audi’s website at the link below, the car is launching this summer.

Source Audi

