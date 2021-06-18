The last Audi internal combustion engine car could debut in 2026

Love it or hate it, the days of the internal combustion engine appeared to be numbered. Automakers around the world are transitioning to electric and hybrid-powered vehicles as governments around the world increase pressure to go green. Audi has long been associated with powerful internal combustion engines, and a new rumor is floating around that says the last Audi with the combustion engine will launch in 2026.

After that year, all-new Audi models will be electric. Electric cars can be very impressive performers while producing no emissions, but they still have caveats today. Hopefully, by 2026 those caveats will be sorted, and drivers will get much faster charging and longer driving distances.

It’s worth pointing out that the report does say that internal combustion engines, be they powered by gasoline or diesel, won’t surface in new models from 2026 on. It doesn’t say combustion engines will disappear altogether at that time, so presumably, existing models using combustion engines will carry on.

