New Audi RS e-tron GT gets reviewed (Video)

The new Audi RS e-tron GT and Audi e-tron GT have officially launched and now we get to find out more details on these new electric sports cars.

The car featured in the video below is the top model in the range and Mat Watson from Car Wow gives us a good look at this new electric vehicle.

Prices for the Audi e-tron GT start at £79,990 and the Audi RS e-tron GT starts at £110,950, the model featured in the video retails for £133,340.

Source Carwow / YouTube

