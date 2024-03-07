New Aston Martin Vantage launched as Official FIA Safety Car of Formula 1

Aston Martin has unveiled its latest Official FIA Safety Car of Formula 1, the new Aston Martin Advantage, and the car will debut at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 along with the DBX707 which will continue as the official Formula 1 medical car.

Bernd Mayländer, FIA Safety Car Driver, commented: “It is a pleasure to drive the Aston Martin Vantage. The car comes from an incredible bloodline and this newest version is the fastest yet. My first impressions were very positive as I could immediately feel the improvement in handling and, of course, power. We need a car that is fast and focused so we can respond quickly and safely when we receive the call for on-track deployment and Vantage provides that. I have enjoyed driving Vantage during the past three seasons and I’m happy to now be one of the first to drive the new Vantage and experience its full performance pedigree on the world’s greatest circuits.”

The new Vantage, the most sporting model in Aston Martin’s portfolio, has gone through a rigorous process to become an Official FIA Safety Car of Formula 1®. To provide maximum attack on the race track, this unique car has additional, modified underfloor aerodynamics, along with an extended and profiled front splitter. For extra downforce a new rear wing has been specifically fitted in a bespoke position with a tuned Gurney. The FIA lightbar has also received new aero-profiling as every millisecond of performance is vital whilst leading the pack of F1® cars with rapidly cooling tyres.

You can find out more details about the new Aston Martin Vantage which will be the 2024 official FIA Safety Car of Formula 1m over at the Aston Martin website at the link below.

Source Aston Martin



