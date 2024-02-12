Aston Martin Vantage GT3 race car unveiled

Earlier today we saw the new Aston Martin Vantage and now we also have the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 which is specially designed for the track, the car maker also unveiled their new AMR24 Formula 1 as well.

The Vantage GT3 takes the supreme qualities of the new production model and evolves it into a formidable new GT racer that will write a new chapter in Aston Martin’s illustrious motorsport history, having scored a remarkable 52 class wins and 11 world titles between 2012 and 2023 with the ultra-successful Vantage GTE.

Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin said: “These three brothers in speed embroider our DNA with new dynamism. Simultaneously revealing the new Vantage and Vantage GT3 race car on the very same day as we unleash our AMR24 Formula One challenger at Silverstone demonstrates our ambition to be a leading force in F1 and create the world’s finest and most thrilling sports cars.

“Today’s celebration of high-performance also highlights the burgeoning relationship between our road and race programmes, with Aston Martin Lagonda now benefitting from the exceptional pool of engineering talent, experience and knowledge forged in Formula One and harvested through Aston Martin Performance Technologies.

Source Aston Martin



