New Apple TV could supports 120Hz refresh rate

We have been hearing rumors about a new Apple TV for some time, according to a recent report, this new device may support a 120Hz refresh rate with 4K.

The news comes in a report from 9 to 5 Mac who have discovered references to this new Apple TV and a 120Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution in the latest beta of tvOS 14.5.

There are multiple references to 120Hz and also ‘supports 120Hz’ in the new tvOS 14.5 beta 6 software, the existing Apple TV does not support 120Hz, so this has to be for a new device.

The existing Apple TV comes with a HDMI 2.0 port which only supports 4K video at 60Hz, so Apple will be using HDMI 2.1 for this new device which supports 120Hz.

As yet there are no details on what other changes will be included in the next generation Apple TV, it is not clear as yet on whether it will come with a new design. As soon as we get some more details about the device, we will let you guys know.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

