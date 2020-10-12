New Apple TV and HomePod Mini could track you location around your home

As well as the new iPhone 12 handsets we are also expecting to see a number of other new devices at Apple’s event tomorrow. This may inclide a new Apple TV and a new HomePod Mini.

We have heard rumors of two versions of the Apple TV, according to Jon Prosser, both the new Apple TV and HomePod Mini could use ultra wideband technology to track your location around your home.

Can also be used in the Find My app when you’re away from home to alert you if any of your devices have been moved within or taken from your home. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 12, 2020

Apple are expected to sell their new HomePod Mini for about $99, we will have more details on this device, the new iPhones and more tomorrow.

Source Jon Prosser, MacRumors

