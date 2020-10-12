Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



New Apple TV and HomePod Mini could track you location around your home

By

Apple TV and HomePod Mini

As well as the new iPhone 12 handsets we are also expecting to see a number of other new devices at Apple’s event tomorrow. This may inclide a new Apple TV and a new HomePod Mini.

We have heard rumors of two versions of the Apple TV, according to Jon Prosser, both the new Apple TV and HomePod Mini could use ultra wideband technology to track your location around your home.

Apple are expected to sell their new HomePod Mini for about $99, we will have more details on this device, the new iPhones and more tomorrow.

Source Jon Prosser, MacRumors

Filed Under: Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals