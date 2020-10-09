Apple HomePod Mini to cost $99

Apple is expected to announce a number of new devices at their press event next week, one of them will be the new Apple HomePod Mini.

Now it looks like we have some more information about the smaller HomePod, the device will apparently retail for $99.

The HomePod Mini will apparently be 3.3 inches high, the current HomePod is 6.8 inches high, so basically about half the size, it will apparently be powered by an S5 processor.

The exact launch date of this smaller HomePod is not know as yet, there are rumors that it may go on sale in November and there are rumors of a possible launch date around the 16th and 17th of November.

We will have full details on the new HomePod Mini and also all of Apple’s new iPhone 12 handsets at their press event next week.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

