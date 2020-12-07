New Apple Silicon processor in development for 2021 iMacs, Mac Pro and MacBook Pro

Apple’s first in house designed Silicon processor, the Apple M1 is impressive and the company is already developing its next processor which will launch in 2021.

According to a recent report from Bloomberg, the second Apple Silicon processor will be used in the 2021 iMacs, 2021 Mac Pro and 2021 MacBook Pro.

The news comes in a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Ian King and Apple is looking to produce a new Silicon processor that will outperform Intel’s fastest processor.

The Apple M1 chip that launched recently has some impressive performance, we cannot wait to find out exactly what Apple has planned for their second processor. As this is going into their Mac Pro and iMacs we are expecting to see some serious performance.

Apple are also expected to give their iMac range a new design with slimmer bezels than the current range and more.

Source Bloomberg

