New Apple Powerbeats 4 spotted at the FCC

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Apple Powerbeats 4 headphones and now it looks like they are getting closer to launch.

The Powerbeats 4 headphones recently appeared at the FCC and they have now received FCC approval which suggests that they will be launching some time soon.

The new Powerbeats headphones were discovered in iOS 13.3 back in December and we suspect that they may be launching next month.

Apple are holding a press conference next month where they will announce a number of new devices, this will include the iPhone 9, a 13 inch MacBook Pro, some new iPad Pro tablets, a new Apple TV and more, we are also expecting to see these new Beats headphones at the event. The event is rumored to take place on the 31st of March.

Source FCC, MacRumors

