New Apple Music HiFi confirmed by latest Android beta app

Last week we heard a rumor that Apple were getting ready to launch a new high end audio version of their music streaming service, Apple Music HiFi.

The new Apple Music is expected to launch on Tuesday along with some new AirPods and now its existence has been confirmed by the beta version of the Apple Music app for Android.

The guys over at 9 to 5 Mac have discovered details about the new lossless audio version of Apple Music, Apple has included some details about the service in the latest release and how much data it will use over the standard version, more details below.

Lossless audio files preserve every detail of the original file. Turning this on will consume significantly more data.

Lossless audio files will use significantly more space on your device. 10 GB of space could store approximately: – 3000 songs at high quality – 1000 songs with lossless – 200 songs with hi-res lossless

Lossless streaming will consume significantly more data. A 3-minute song will be approximately: – 1.5 MB with high efficiency- 6 MB with high quality at 256 kbps- 36 MB with lossless at 24-bit/48 kHz- 145 MB with hi-res lossless at 24-bit/192 kHzSupport varies and depends on song availability, network conditions, and connected speaker or headphone capability.

So it looks like we should see this new higher end audio version of Apple Music shortly, we suspect that the rumored launch date of tomorrow may be correct. As yet there are no details on how much Apple will charge for this new version of Apple Music.

