New Apple Macs, AirPods, iPads and more coming this fall

Apple is expected to hold a press event in March for the new iPhone SE3, a new iPad, and a new Mac, later on, this year is when the majority of the new Apple devices will launch including a range of new Macs.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his recent Power On newsletter, Apple is planning its biggest range of new products for this fall.

We will get the normal new iPhone 14 launch in September, but Apple also has a range of other new products on the way. This will include a new Apple Watch Series 8, the new AirPods Pro we have been hearing about, a range of new Macs, and also some new iPads.

To that end, I’m told that Apple is readying the widest array of new hardware products in its history this fall. That makes sense: My back-of-the-envelope list includes four new iPhones, a low-end MacBook Pro, an updated iMac, the new Mac Pro, a revamped MacBook Air, an AirPods Pro upgrade, three Apple Watches, a low-end iPad, and iPad Pros.

So it looks like we are going to have quite a few new Apple products this fall, including some new Macs, AirPods, iPads, and more, We already know there is a new 27 inch iMac on the way, this may launch before then, but it could launch in the fall.

It certainly looks like Apple has a lot of new devices planned before the end of the year, this should see the company switch completely from Intel processors to their own Apple Silicon processors before the end of 2022.

Source Bloomberg

