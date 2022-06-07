New Apple Car Play unveiled

As well as the new iOS 16, Apple also introduced a new version of Apple Car Play that will be coming to vehicles in the future.

The new Apple Car Play will have much deeper integration into vehicles and it will be used to display things like the digital dash, the speed you are traveling and much more about your vehicle.

It looks like Apple has plans for their Car Play system to be used by vehicle manufacturers for the full digital experience in your vehicle.

CarPlay has fundamentally changed the way people interact with their vehicles, and the next generation of CarPlay goes even further by deeply integrating with a car’s hardware. CarPlay will be able to provide content for multiple screens within the vehicle, creating an experience that is unified and consistent. Deeper integration with the vehicle will allow users to do things like control the radio or change the climate directly through CarPlay, and using the vehicle data, CarPlay will seamlessly render the speed, fuel level, temperature, and more on the instrument cluster. Users will be able to personalize their driving experience by choosing different gauge cluster designs, and with added support for widgets, users will have at-a-glance information from Weather and Music right on their car’s dashboard. More information about the next generation of CarPlay will be shared in the future, and vehicles will start to be announced late next year.

You can find out more information about the next version of Apple Car Play over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

