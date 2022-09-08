New Apple AirPods Pro get official

Apple announced a number of new devices at its press event yesterday, one of which is the new Apple AirPods Pro.

The second generation AirPods Pro gets a range of upgrades over the first generation model, this includes Touch control, a new H2 chip, improved ANC (Active Noise Cancellation and more.

“AirPods revolutionised the wireless headphone category with an innovative design and incredible sound quality. With the new AirPods Pro, Apple raises the bar once again,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “The new AirPods Pro deliver even better sound quality, a more immersive listening experience with Personalised Spatial Audio, and transformative audio features like Adaptive Transparency. With up to double the noise-cancelling power of their predecessor, the world’s bestselling wireless headphones just got even better.”

Built into a lightweight and compact body, the power of the new H2 chip provides an exceptional acoustic experience and cancels up to twice as much noise over the previous generation AirPods Pro. With a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier, AirPods Pro now offer richer bass and crystal-clear sound across a wider range of frequencies. Since the best audio experience isn’t complete without a great in-ear fit, a new extra small ear tip is included so even more people can experience the magic of AirPods Pro.

The new Apple AirPods Pro will be available to pre-order this Friday the 9th of September and they will go on sale on the 23rd of September. The second generation AirPods Pro will retail for £249 in the UK and for $249 in the US.

Source Apple

