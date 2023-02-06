New Apple AirPods Max 2 and HomePod Mini launching next year

Apple just launched their new HomePod 2 today and now we have some details on the next generation HomePod Mini and also the new Apple AirPods Max 2.

According to a recent report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning to launch its new AirPods Max and a new HomePod mini next year.

We heard last month that Apple was planning to launch its second generation AirPods Max next year, according to this new report. We can expect to see the new high-end headphones in the second half of 2024.

Apple is also planning to launch a new HomePod Mini in 2024, you can see what Ming-Chi Kuo had to say in the tweet below.

(1/2)

I predict Apple’s next important acoustic product refresh time is will be in 2H24-1H25. The following new products will likely start mass production in 2H24 at the earliest.

1. HomePod mini 2.

2. AirPods Max 2.

3. AirPods low-cost version. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) February 3, 2023

The original AirPods Max launched in December 2020, so it will be around four years from the launch of the first generation device until the second generation model launches. Assuming that these predictions are correct.

The original HomePod Mini launched in 2020 as well, it has ended up being a popular device for apple, mainly due to its lower price of $99 when compared to the original HomePod.

Apple just launched its new HomePod 2 today, the device retails for $299, but the original model was not as popular as the HomePod Mini and Apple stopped selling it. The new model is slightly cheaper, it will be interesting to see if it becomes popular.

Source Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple Insider





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals