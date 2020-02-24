New Apple Airpods, Apple TV, iPod Touch and Apple Watch bands listed in Target inventory system

Some new Apple devices has been listed in the internal Target inventory system, details of some new Apple Airpods, Apple TV, iPod Touch and new Apple Watch bands were sent to 9 to 5 Mac.

The devices are listed in the system as Apple Airpods X Generation, Apple TV Gen X, iPod Touch X Generation and Apple Watch Series X Band.

The new Airpods were discovered by Jon Prosser who posted details about them on Twitter, you can see his tweet below.

Multiple Target employees have started reaching out to me about this 🤔 Showing up in their systems and on UPC scanners is this mysterious “Apple AirPods (X Generation)” listing, priced at $399. 👀 Potentially Apple’s over-ear “StudioPods” headphones. Launch soon (March)? pic.twitter.com/NVcqH8As47 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 22, 2020

The listings in the target systems have some pricing, the Apple TV Gen X is listed at $179.99, the iPod Touch X Generation is listed at $399.99, the Apple Watch Series X Band is listed at $49.99 and the Apple Airpods X Generation are listed with a price of $399.99, these could of course be incorrect prices as these are placeholders in the Target inventory system.

Apple is expected to launch its new iPhone SE 2 (iPhone 9) at a press event in March so we could see all of these new devices at the same event, the event is rumored for the 31st of March.

Source: Jon Prosser, 9 to 5 Mac, MacRumors

