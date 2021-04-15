New Amazon Echo Buds wireless headphone unveiled

Amazon has announced its new Amazon Echo Buds, the updated wireless headphones are 20 percent smaller than the previous model.

The Amazon Echo Buds come with dynamic audio and feature Active Noise Cancellation and they will retail for $119.99.

“The all-new Echo Buds are better in so many ways—a smaller design, a more comfortable fit, Active Noise Cancellation technology, a new color and wireless charging option, and high-performance drivers for dynamic audio,” said Tom Taylor, Senior Vice President, Amazon Alexa. “It’s never been easier for customers to bring Alexa with them throughout their day—whether at home, walking the neighborhood, or commuting to work, all they have to do is ask to play music or podcasts, call to check in on a loved one, add an item to their to-do list, and so much more.”

Built with a high-performance driver in each earbud, Echo Buds deliver crisp, balanced sound with extended dynamic range—so you get the most out of your music, regardless of genre. The premium speakers are optimized for increased fidelity in bass and treble, which reduces distortion during media playback, delivering vibrant melodies and clear spoken word.

You can find out more details about the new Echo Buds over at Amazon at the link below, Amazon are offering them at a discounted price of $99,99 for a limited time.

Source Amazon

