New Alpina B3 and Alpina D3 S unveiled

Alpina has unveiled some more new vehicles since it became part of BMW, the Alpina B3 and Alpina D3 S, bot cars are based on the updated BMW 3 Series.

The new Alpina B3 features a 3.0 litre six-cylinder engine that produces 488 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque.

The BMW ALPINA B3 Saloon underscores its athletic, yet elegant appearance with impressive performance figures. Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h takes just 3.6 seconds*, while the 200 km/h mark is passed in 12.2 seconds* on to a top speed of 305 km/h* (190 mph*).

The revised exterior design underlines the sporty character of the BMW ALPINA B3 models. The ALPINA aerodynamic components at the front and rear take up the new, progressive shape and give the BMW ALPINA B3 models a unique appearance. In addition to the traditional ALPINA paint finishes ALPINA Blue and ALPINA Green, there are many BMW and BMW Individual paint finishes available, including new options such as Melbourne Red, Brooklyn Grey and Skyscraper Grey.

The new Alpina D3 S comes with a 3.0 litre diesel with a mild hybrid 49v generator and it has 355 horsepower and 539 lb-ft of torque.

The BMW ALPINA D3 S Saloon underscores its athletic, yet elegant appearance with impressive performance figures. Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h takes just 4.6 seconds, while the 200 km/h mark is passed in 17.5 seconds on to a top speed of 273 km/h (170 mph).

The Alpina B3 starts at €88,600 and the Alpina D3 S starts at €77,050, you can find out more details over at Alpina.

Source Alpina, Autocar

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals