New 2023 Ford Mustang launched

Ford is launching its new 2023 Mustang in the UK and Europe and the car gets a number of upgrades over the previous model.

There will be a choice of engine options including a 5.0 litre V8 and the 2.3 litre Ecoboost model, there is also a range of other upgrades.

“Investing in another generation of Mustang is a big statement at a time when many of our competitors are exiting the business of internal combustion vehicles,” said Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor Company. “Ford, however, is turbocharging its ICE growth plan, adding connected technology, opinionated derivatives, and hybrid options to our most profitable and popular cars – all in the Ford Blue family – on top of investing $50 billion in electric vehicles through 2026.”

Mustang’s impact goes well beyond the 10-million-plus cars sold in its 58 years of continuous production. It has made thousands of appearances in film, television, music and video games, and is the world’s most-liked vehicle on Facebook.

The world loves Mustang too. Since the last all-new Mustang was introduced in 2014, Mustang has become the world’s best-selling sports coupe every year since.

You can find out more details about the new 2023 For Mustang over at Ford at the link below, the car will go on sale in the UK next year.

Source Ford



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals