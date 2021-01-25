New 2021 Sony Xperia Compact smartphone in the works

It looks like Sony has a new smartphone in the works, the 2021 Sony Xperia Compact, the company stopped releasing these Compact devices a few years ago.

The photo above was posted on Voice by @OnLeaks and it gives us a look at this new smaller Xperia device.

The handset is rumored to come with a 5.5 inch display and it will apparently measure 40 x 68.9 x 8.9mm.

The device will feature an 8 megapixel Selfies camera on the front with a water drop notch and it will have dual cameras on the back.

The handset will also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, those are the only specifications available at the moment, as soon as we get some more information on the new 2021 Sony Xperia Compact, we will let you guys know.

Source Voice

