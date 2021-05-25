New 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 display vs 2020 iPad Pro 12.9 display

Apple recently launched their new iPad Pro range, the iPad Pro 12.9 comes with Apple’s new Liquid Retina XDR display which is a mini LED display.

The 2020 iPad Pro 12.9 comes with a Liquid Retina display and now we get to see the two displays side by side.

In the video below from Roger Qian the 2020 iPad Pro 12.9 is on the left and the new 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 with the new XDR display is on the right.

As we can see from the video the new Liquid Retina XDR display looks impressive with much deeper colors and darker blacks and improved contrast.

Apple are expected to use these mini LED displays in more of their devices and we could see them in the new MacBook Pro range when they launch later this year.

Source & Image Credit Roger Qian

