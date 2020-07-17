First QNAP 2.5GbE network switch unveiled

QNAP has unveiled its very first 2.5GbE network switch this week in the form of the QSW-1105-5T, featuring five 2.5GbE/NBASE-T RJ45 ports that support 2.5G/ 1G/ 100M transfer speeds. The QSW-1105-5T offers plug-and-play set up, automatic loop detection and blocking, and auto-negotiation functions. Allowing users to easily build a 2.5 GbE network environment for their home or business.

“With no complex settings required, the QSW-1105-5T supports auto-negotiation that optimizes transfer speeds and performance for each connected device, while its built-in management mechanism ensures smooth transmission of network packets. It also features network loop detection that can automatically lock looped ports to ensure the network environment quickly resumes normal operation. “

– Immediately multiply your network speed by 2.5 times while using existing Cat 5e cables.

– No complex settings are required, and auto-negotiation ensures optimal performance.

– The unique fanless design with ventilated construction provides near-silent operation.

– Automatic loop detection and blocking to ensure continuous network operation.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by QNAP, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : QNAP

