AAEON FWS-2277 compact desktop network appliance

AAEON has launched a new compact desktop network appliance designed to deliver high level performance and functionality to your home or small office network. Featuring Unified Threat Management (UTM), VPN, and Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) the AAEON FWS-2277 is now available to purchase.

Featuring a robust metal chassis and the features needed to power small networks, the FWS-2277 is perfect for deploying remote access VPN networks to home offices and other small networks. Sporting two LAN ports the compact desk work network appliance is capable of connecting to the internet and a desktop PC or network switch. Enabling you to quickly and easily wirelessly connect a wide variety of different devices such as phones, laptops and PCs to the VPN network.

AAEON network appliance

“With many offices and businesses incorporating Work from Home and Small Office network deployments, many service providers are in search of a compact solution that can power modern network functions while remaining unobtrusive and within their clients’ budgets. The FWS-2277 solves this by delivering exactly the features needed to power SOHO networks, in a compact platform that avoids the trend of carcinization most routers and appliances seem to follow these days.”

– Intel Celeron Processor N3350 SoC

– Onboard eMMC 16GB (Optional up to 32GB)

– Intel® i211 GbE x 2,

– Mini-Card full size with wifi (11a/b/g/n/ac 2Tx2R) + BT (V5.0 LE)

– Onboard LPDDR4, 4GB

– TPM Supported (Optional)

Source : AAEON

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals