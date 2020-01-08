Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 mesh router

Later this month Netgear will be launching their new Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 router, reference : MK62, capable of creating a mesh network with WiFi 6 support. The basic starter kit bundle, which includes a Nighthawk Mesh router and one satellite can cover up to 3,000 square feet with speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps, depending on your main internet connection. Check out the video below to learn more about the mesh networking system supporting the new WiFi 6 standard.

As well as the Nighthawk Mesh WiFi System, Netgear also showcased the Nighthawk AX6 AX5400 WiFi 6-Stream Router (RAX50) and the NETGEAR AX1800 4-Stream WiFi 6 Mesh Extender at this week’s CES 2020 electronic show. The router supports Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity and has a 1.5GHz Triple-Core processor. The extender creates a mesh network that extends the reach of your Wi-Fi network. It supports WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and is backward compatible with older routers and devices. The router will be available in Q1 2020, and the extender will be available in Q1 2020 priced at $150.

Source: Netgear

