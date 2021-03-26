Adafruit Neo Trinkey USB Key NeoPixels now available



Adafruit has this week announced the arrival of a new Neo Trinkey – SAMD21 USB Key equipped with 4 NeoPixels providing a small PCB is designed to slip into any USB A port on a computer or laptop. Priced at just $6.95 the small board is equipped with a ATSAMD21E18 32-bit Cortex M0+ – 48 MHz 32 bit processor with 256KB Flash and 32 KB RAM and is natively USB supported by every operating system and can be used in Arduino or CircuitPython as USB serial console, MIDI, Keyboard/Mouse HID, even a little disk drive for storing Python scripts.

The versatile ATSAMD21 microcontroller on board offesr just enough circuitry to “keep it happy” says Adafruit, with one pin of the microcontroller connecting to the four NeoPixel LEDs, while the other two pins are used as capacitive touch inputs on the end. Adafruit explained a little more about the small development board equipped with four RGB NeoPixel LEDs and two Capacitive Touch pads.

“The SAMD21 can run CircuitPython or Arduino very nicely – with existing NeoPixel and our FreeTouch libraries for the capacitive touch input. Over the USB connection you can have serial, MIDI or HID connectivity. The Neo Trinkey is perfect for simple projects that can use a few user inputs and colorful outputs. Maybe you’ll set it up as a simple status notifier, or stretch-break timer, or a macro keypad, or a random color generator, or, hey you could still make it into an LED flashlight if you wanted! We think its just an adorable little board, small and durable and inexpensive enough that it could be a first microcontroller board, or inspiration for advanced developers to make something simple and fun.”

Source : Adafruit

