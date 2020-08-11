Necromunda: Underhive Wars now available to preorder

Necromunda: Underhive Wars will be launching on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and is now available to pre-order. Necromunda: Underhive Wars is a tactical RPG video game adaptation of the tabletop game Necromunda, the most famous Hive World of Warhammer 40,000.

“Deep below the hive cities of Necromunda, lead, customize and grow your gang in the twisted tunnels of the dystopian Underhive. Face rival gangs in tactical gunfights for power, wealth, survival, and honor. Lead, customize, and grow your gangs of Escher, Goliath, and Orlock. Specialize each member and send them to battle in hazardous dystopian environments. Exploit the terrain in tactical gunfights: climb raised walkways to take advantage, set traps, and ambush foes to force them into bloody melee engagements.”

Learn new skills, loot equipment and bring your evolved gang to 4-player online gang fights.

– Lead and evolve your gangs in this compelling tactical-RPG

– Follow a rich narrative campaign in the Underhive

– Engage in immersive and persistent game modes

– Play solo or join thrilling 4-way online gang fights

