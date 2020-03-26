Help save the National Videogame Museum (UK)

The UK’s only museum dedicated to videogame culture and education is threatened with permanent closure by Coronavirus.

“Despite 40,000 visitors in 2019, we have no safety net of funding to ensure our new charity outlasts a prolonged shutdown. The UK is in danger of losing this unique venue with nearly 100 playable exhibits, school workshops and family events. “

“Anyone and everyone can play and make games – schoolchildren and teachers learning essential digital and creative skills in our workshops, young people discovering videogames careers & families learning how to make games together. Everyone can play, learn and think about games culture in our Museum.”

if you would like to help try and keep the National Videogame Museum (UK) jump over to the Just Giving donation pageto help the fundraising reach its £80,000 goal. At the current time the project is approximately 10% towards this target thanks to over 180 supporters.

Source : JG : Eurogamer

