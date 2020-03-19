NASA inspired indoor garden

Rotofarm is a new award-winning indoor garden inspired by NASA, designed to enable you to grow fresh herbs and vegetables. The unique design of Rotofarm uses three times less space than traditional indoor gardens and has been designed by a team based in Melbourne Australia.

Watch the video below to learn more about how you can grow fresh food year-round with no soil, 95% less watering, automatic lighting and full control from your phone. Rotofarm is fully automated, so you don’t have to worry. early bird pledges are available from £369 offering a 34% discount off the retail price. Rotofarm flawlessly fits 5.2 ft of growing surface into a compact cylinder that takes up 3x less space. Easily place it on top of a kitchen counter, table or island.

“Rotofarm by Bace is an advanced, space and time-efficient indoor garden packed in a beautiful, modern award-winning design. Grow your favorite vegetables, herbs and microgreens using less space, water and energy. Rotofarm combines the power of NASA-inspired zero-gravity technology, energy-efficient sunlight spectrum lighting and smart app automation for the easiest, most efficient and most effective growing experience. “

“Get healthy, nutrient-filled foods without pesticides or harmful chemicals. Rotofarm is made of BPA-free materials and contains no toxic metals in its construction. By producing your vegetables and herbs directly at home, you know that your food is coming from a 100% safe, sustainable, and protected environment.​“

For a complete list of all available pledge options and early bird pricing jump over to the official Indiegogo project page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

